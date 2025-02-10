Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws

Kyrgyzstanis have been detained in the USA on suspicion of violating immigration laws. The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Office reported that 100 foreigners, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan, have been detained in Puerto Rico. All face deportation.

Photo CNN

CNN reports that citizens of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as Guatemala, Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, China, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, the British Virgin Islands, Israel, Italy and Japan have been detained.

Related news Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA

Recall, immediately after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. administration decided to suspend the entry of migrants from Mexico by disabling the CBP One app. This service, launched in 2023 under the Joe Biden administration, allowed migrants to make an appointment to enter the U.S. through official checkpoints.

HSI said the detainees are being processed at ICE, ERO (Embedment and Removal Operations) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) facilities in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.