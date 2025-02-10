11:39
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws

Kyrgyzstanis have been detained in the USA on suspicion of violating immigration laws. The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Office reported that 100 foreigners, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan, have been detained in Puerto Rico. All face deportation.

CNN
Photo CNN

CNN reports that citizens of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as Guatemala, Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, China, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, the British Virgin Islands, Israel, Italy and Japan have been detained.

Related news
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
Recall, immediately after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. administration decided to suspend the entry of migrants from Mexico by disabling the CBP One app. This service, launched in 2023 under the Joe Biden administration, allowed migrants to make an appointment to enter the U.S. through official checkpoints.

HSI said the detainees are being processed at ICE, ERO (Embedment and Removal Operations) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) facilities in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
link: https://24.kg/english/319404/
views: 142
Print
Related
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference
U.S. withdraws from UN Human Rights Council - Donald Trump's executive order
Deputy Foreign Minister Abakirov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
MFA of Kyrgyzstan warns citizens about new U.S. immigration measures
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Interior Ministry proposes to triple fines for migrants from South Asia
New wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles: Thousands of people evacuated
Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
11:34
Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subject standards Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subje...
11:22
Drinking water supply to be suspended in another district of Bishkek
11:09
Ukrainian conflict: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone
10:56
Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws
10:34
Edil Baisalov attends farewell ceremony for Prince Aga Khan IV