The European Union is also planning to tighten its migration legislation. The European Commission (EC) has presented a plan to speed up the deportation of those denied asylum. The document was published on the EC portal.

One of the measures includes increasing pressure on migrants who refuse to cooperate with authorities or provide false information. They may face consequences such as reduced social benefits.

Stricter rules are also proposed for those considered a security threat — for example, expanding the grounds for detention and custody. In addition, it is planned to ensure mutual recognition of deportation decisions between EU countries to speed up procedures.

EU member states will also have the option to place rejected asylum seekers in special deportation centers outside the Union. This measure will not apply to minors or families with children. According to the European Commission, currently, only one in five migrants denied asylum actually leaves EU territory.

It’s worth noting that Russia has already tightened its migration laws, and after his election as U.S. President, Donald Trump is also introducing anti-migrant measures.