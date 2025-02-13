Labor migration problems in Russia and creation of jobs in Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told at a briefing about labor migration, creation of jobs in Kyrgyzstan, and the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission with Russia.

Labor migration and new requirements in Russia

He commented on changes in Russia’s migration legislation, particularly the requirements for employment contracts, the one-year limit on contract duration (with the possibility of extension), and sanctions for unregistered individuals.

The official expressed understanding in connection with the current situation in the world and Russia. On the other hand, he described the new requirements as a «barrier» for labor migrants from allied countries and announced his intention to raise the issue at the EAEU platform, since it requires a political solution.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that the number of labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia is decreasing from year to year, which is due to the growth of the domestic economy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the creation of favorable conditions for employment.

Creation of jobs in Kyrgyzstan

The main task of the Cabinet of Ministers, according to Daniyar Amangeldiev, is to create conditions and new jobs for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. In 2025, a support program for at least 100 industrial enterprises will be launched. The action plan includes 146 new facilities.