10:44
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

Illegal migrants in RF offered military service as alternative to deportation

At one of the Russian construction sites, illegal migrants were offered an alternative to deportation — sending to serve in a combat zone. A corresponding video, filmed at the site, was published by one of the Russian Telegram channels.

The footage shows dozens of foreign workers lined up in front of unfinished buildings, facing men in military uniforms with their faces covered by buffs. One of the men, wearing a cap with a skull emblem, read out the terms from a sheet of paper: «To obtain Russian citizenship, you can sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense. After completing your service, you will receive a Russian passport and the status of a combat veteran. No additional work permits will be required.»

He also mentioned free treatment, life insurance, and health resort treatment for participants of the contract.

However, none of the workers present expressed a willingness to sign the contract.

«Then you’re going back home,» the man concluded, addressing the migrants.
link: https://24.kg/english/313304/
views: 134
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels
Kyrgyzstan counts on support from Russian senators in migration policy
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan get into road accident in Saratov Oblast of Russia
MFA: Number of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia is decreasing
Kyrgyzstan will continue to export labor force to Russia - Edil Baisalov
Over 58 percent of migrants’ children pass Russian language proficiency test
Sentence of Kyrgyzstani for fatal accident upheld in Russia
Migrants will not have any problems, if laws are strictly observed – Ambassador
Nurlanbek Shakiev calls on Russia to reduce anti-migrant sentiments
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of justifying terrorism in Yekaterinburg
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
10:26
EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024 at 9.4 percent EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024...
09:52
Illegal migrants in RF offered military service as alternative to deportation
09:44
EDB plans to introduce Islamic financing instruments in 2025
09:21
Security services of Kyrgyzstan detain officials of Accounts Chamber
5 December, Thursday
18:10
Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion
17:53
Cabinet of Ministers does not support initiative on mass renaming of villages
17:47
Case against Samat Matsakov: SCNS provides details
17:37
Reagents for early detection of monkeypox virus transferred to Kyrgyzstan
17:16
Air temperature in Bishkek to drop to -15