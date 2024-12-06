Illegal migrants in RF offered military service as alternative to deportation

At one of the Russian construction sites, illegal migrants were offered an alternative to deportation — sending to serve in a combat zone. A corresponding video, filmed at the site, was published by one of the Russian Telegram channels.

The footage shows dozens of foreign workers lined up in front of unfinished buildings, facing men in military uniforms with their faces covered by buffs. One of the men, wearing a cap with a skull emblem, read out the terms from a sheet of paper: «To obtain Russian citizenship, you can sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense. After completing your service, you will receive a Russian passport and the status of a combat veteran. No additional work permits will be required.»

He also mentioned free treatment, life insurance, and health resort treatment for participants of the contract.

However, none of the workers present expressed a willingness to sign the contract.

«Then you’re going back home,» the man concluded, addressing the migrants.