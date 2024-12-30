11:26
Jimmy Carter, 39th President of USA, passes away

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has died. The Washington Post reported, citing Carter’s son, James.

Jimmy Carter was elected to the presidency in 1976 from the Democratic Party. Before that, he was the governor of Georgia and a senator from that state.

Carter lost the 1980 election to Ronald Reagan and after that founded the Carter Human Rights Center. In 2002, the former president received the Nobel Peace Prize «for his efforts to peacefully resolve conflicts around the world and the fight for human rights.»

In 2015, Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with cancer. In 2023, he refused further treatment and decided to spend the rest of his life at home in Plains, Georgia, receiving hospice care.

A large farewell ceremony for the former U.S. President Carter will be held in Washington, Joe Biden announced. Donald Trump and his wife Melania also expressed condolences to Carter’s family and loved ones.
