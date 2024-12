Asman Airlines will launch Osh — Karakol flight from January 9. The press service of Manas International Airport reported.

The flights will be operated every Thursday and Sunday. Ticket price is from 4,600 soms.

«One pair of skis or snowboard for free,» the statement reads.

Recall, Dash 8 Q400 aircraft of the state-owned Asman Airlines made its first flight on Bishkek-Karakol route on December 11.