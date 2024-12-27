13:47
USD 87.00
EUR 90.43
RUB 0.88
English

Kumtor employees insure property with State Insurance Organization

Employees of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC insure their movable and immovable property with State Insurance Organization OJSC. The press service of the gold mining company reported.

Recognizing the importance of insuring personal property, many employees of the company responded to the State Insurance Organization’s invitation to insure apartments, houses, and summer cottages against fire and natural disasters, as well as personal vehicles.

It should be noted that, in accordance with the current legislation, Kumtor Gold Company previously insured all vehicles, special equipment, production facilities, as well as the transportation of hazardous cargoes, and the life and health of employees during working hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/315574/
views: 164
Print
Related
Kumtor donates 260,000 soms to Children's Home for purchase of equipment
Employees of state enterprises have to insure their housing by the end of 2024
Delegates of People's Kurultai get acquainted with work of tire recycling plant
Kumtor supports rural administrations and schools in Issyk-Kul region
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Insurance companies of Kyrgyzstan conclude contracts for 1.2 billion soms
Domestic cars purchased for tire recycling plant
Economy Ministry proposes mandatory insurance for all types of vehicles
Home insurance coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 17 percent only
State Insurance Organization insures 200,000 residential premises
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
27 December, Friday
13:36
Sadyr Japarov presents the Colours to military units of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov presents the Colours to military units o...
12:52
Simiram recreation center in Issyk-Kul region transferred to state — SCNS
12:39
Asman Airlines to launch Osh - Karakol flight from January 9
12:28
Kumtor employees insure property with State Insurance Organization
12:18
Earthquake hits Batken region of Kyrgyzstan