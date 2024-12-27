Kumtor employees insure property with State Insurance Organization

Employees of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC insure their movable and immovable property with State Insurance Organization OJSC. The press service of the gold mining company reported.

Recognizing the importance of insuring personal property, many employees of the company responded to the State Insurance Organization’s invitation to insure apartments, houses, and summer cottages against fire and natural disasters, as well as personal vehicles.

It should be noted that, in accordance with the current legislation, Kumtor Gold Company previously insured all vehicles, special equipment, production facilities, as well as the transportation of hazardous cargoes, and the life and health of employees during working hours.