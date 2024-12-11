Delegates of People's Kurultai get acquainted with work of tire recycling plant

Delegates of the III People’s Kurultai got acquainted with the work of the tire recycling plant located in Tokmak city. The press service of Kumtor Gold Company reported.

The director of the enterprise, Alexander Smetanin, noted that the tire recycling plant is one of the ambitious projects implemented with the direct support of the country’s leadership. It was put into operation in August 2023 in test mode.

«The enterprise will soon switch to two shifts, in the future we plan to launch a third shift, and the plant will operate around the clock. The enterprise produces rubber crumb of different fractions and high-alloy steel from tires that cannot be restored. The products can be used in textile production and metalworking. The future of this unique tire recycling plant, which is one of a kind not only in our republic, but also in all of Central Asia, is very promising,» Alexander Smetanin emphasized.

In turn, the delegate from Chui region, resident of Arashan village Kolbai Alymkulov noted the importance of recycling and disposal of used car tires. «Worn-out tires were simply stored or were lying on the sides of our roads, thereby causing great damage to the environment. I was pleased that the plant not only recycles, but also restores previously used car tires. At the same time, restored tires are in no way inferior in quality to new tires, saving from 40 to 60 percent of their cost. This is a real economic contribution to the development of the country,» he stated.