Meeting of Board of Directors takes place at Kumtor mine

The Board of Directors of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC held a meeting at Kumtor mine. The press service of the enterprise reported.

During the meeting, the company’s performance in 2024 was summed up, and plans and objectives for the current and subsequent years were discussed. As part of the event, reports were presented by the heads of the mine, the gold processing plant, and other structural divisions of the company.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bolotbek Idirisov, noted that from May 2021 to December 2024, following the introduction of external management and the subsequent transfer of Kumtor mine to the ownership of the Kyrgyz Republic, more than 54 tons of gold were produced.

«Net profit for this period amounted to more than $ 1.2 billion. From May 2021 to December last year, $891.6 million was paid to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan in taxes and other payments. Now we are facing equally ambitious tasks, which we will work together to achieve,» he emphasized.

The Board members also inspected operations at the Kumtor mine. In particular, they visited the open pits, reviewed progress on the underground gold ore extraction project, inspected the heavy mining equipment repair workshop, the gold processing plant, the fuel and refueling complex, as well as the treatment facilities and tailings.
