Employees of state enterprises have to insure their housing by the end of 2024

All employees of state, municipal enterprises and institutions, business entities with a 50 percent state stake and their subsidiaries are required to insure their homes or apartments by the end of 2024. The corresponding order has been signed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

State bodies and local government bodies have been instructed to initiate changes to regulatory legal acts within two months that provide for the mandatory receipt of an insurance certificate for compulsory insurance of residential premises against fire and natural disasters from the State Insurance Company.

Kyrgyzstanis should not expect connection of their homes to utilities (electricity, gas, water supply, heating, sewerage); obtaining a certificate of residence, family composition, etc., registration or deregistration at the place of residence and place of stay, if they do not insure their residential premises.

State television and radio companies, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy, and the Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial market have been instructed to conduct information and explanatory work on the benefits of compulsory insurance of residential premises against fire and natural disasters.

Earlier, Azat Kendirbaev, Deputy Head of the Insurance and Reinsurance Department of State Insurance Organization OJSC, reported that the coverage by home insurance in Kyrgyzstan reached 17 percent only.