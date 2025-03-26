Bishkek Mayor instructs to insure 100 percent of municipal property

The Mayor of the capital, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, held a working meeting with representatives of the State Insurance Organization.

As the press service of the City Hall reports, the results of compulsory housing insurance among the population for the first quarter of 2025 were discussed at the meeting.

The head of the municipality emphasized the need for full coverage of municipal property by insurance, as well as the active promotion of compulsory housing insurance and motor vehicle liability insurance.

«It should not be 30-40 percent, demand all 100 percent, determine and approve the obligations for each,» the mayor said.

District administrations have been instructed to strengthen work with the population, increase the level of insurance coverage to 50 percent and conduct an outreach campaign.

The State Insurance Organization noted the coordinated work of city structures and outlined priorities: increasing insurance literacy and protecting the property interests of citizens in the event of emergencies and accidents.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on close coordination and exchange of information to expand the availability of insurance services.