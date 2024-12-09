13:52
Kumtor supports rural administrations and schools in Issyk-Kul region

The President of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, Almazbek Baryktabasov, participated in a ceremony of handing over special equipment purchased for the utility service of Barskoon rural administration in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region, the press service of the gold mining company reported.

Almazbek Baryktabasov noted that local government representatives had previously approached the company with a request for assistance in purchasing a garbage truck with an 8-cubic-meter capacity.

«Given that one of our company’s priorities is to support the development of local communities and improve infrastructure, a decision was made to allocate 3 million soms to purchase a FAW garbage truck. Additionally, local residents contributed 668,000 soms. Utility services will no longer face difficulties with waste removal, and the villages will look cleaner and more attractive,» he stated.

The president of Kumtor Gold Company also emphasized the importance of supporting education and youth.

«Taking into account that children are our future, we decided to allocate 112,000 soms to Atabek Beishebai, a 9th-grade student of the general education school in Baltabai village, to participate in the Asian Chemistry Olympiad in Indonesia. I wish our young compatriot success. The competitive spirit of such educational tournaments only strengthens a person, contributing to personal growth,» he added.

As part of the event, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC also allocated 410,000 soms for the purchase of two modern interactive smart panels for the Kendirbaev secondary school in Barskoon village, 480,000 soms for a general education school in Tamga village for the purchase of two TV sets, five computers, a color printer and three laptops, 118,000 soms for the football team of Kyzyl-Suu village for the purchase of uniforms, balls and other necessary equipment.
