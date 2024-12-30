12:57
Fines for absence of CMTPL insurance postponed to July 1, 2025

Introduction of fines for the absence of a certificate of Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability insurance (CMTPL) for owners of motor vehicles, which was planned from January 1, 2025, has been postponed to July 1, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Earlier, the initiative to postpone these terms was initiated by the Ministry of Economy and Investment. The ministry together with insurance companies prepared a media plan to conduct an information and awareness-raising campaign among the population about the benefits and advantages of Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability insurance.

According to the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, 1,690,000 vehicles are registered in Kyrgyzstan, and the number of insured drivers is only 108,500.

The Cabinet of Ministers believes that, given the low level of insured, as well as the need to bring to the public full and clear information about compulsory insurance of civil liability of owners of motor vehicles, it is necessary to extend the deadline for the introduction of penalties until July 1, 2025.

The fine for individuals will be 3,000 soms.

The law on Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability insurance was adopted in Kyrgyzstan almost nine years ago. However, the deadlines for introducing fines for the absence of CMTPL certificate are constantly postponed.
