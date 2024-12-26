Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan

A Kazakhstan’s businessman, who was on the international wanted list, has been detained in Kyrgyzstan. Ulysmedia.kz reports.

The businessman from Shymkent is reportedly a suspect in a criminal case on corruption at the customs post Taraz — TsTO, located in Zhambyl region.

He is currently under arrest in Bishkek’s pretrial detention center No. 1, and the Kazakh side is initiating his extradition.

According to investigators, the suspect transferred more than $16,000 to a customs officer for processing transit declarations without the trucks actually crossing the border of Kazakhstan.

The customs officer, suspected of taking the bribe, is currently under house arrest.