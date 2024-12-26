12:03
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.87
English

Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan

A Kazakhstan’s businessman, who was on the international wanted list, has been detained in Kyrgyzstan. Ulysmedia.kz reports.

The businessman from Shymkent is reportedly a suspect in a criminal case on corruption at the customs post Taraz — TsTO, located in Zhambyl region.

He is currently under arrest in Bishkek’s pretrial detention center No. 1, and the Kazakh side is initiating his extradition.

According to investigators, the suspect transferred more than $16,000 to a customs officer for processing transit declarations without the trucks actually crossing the border of Kazakhstan.

The customs officer, suspected of taking the bribe, is currently under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/315452/
views: 132
Print
Related
Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists
Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
City Court judge and his wife detained in Bishkek
School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office
Owner of Gergert Sport sportswear store detained in Bishkek
Assistant to Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking
Security services detain ex-Emergencies Minister on suspicion of corruption
Lawyers for Lawyers calls for release of Kyrgyz lawyer Samat Matsakov
Ex-prosecutor detained in Bishkek for preparing mass riots
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
26 December, Thursday
11:59
Center of Bishkek left without heating again Center of Bishkek left without heating again
11:48
Plane crash in Aktau: One of injured Kyrgyzstanis in serious condition
11:21
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Informal CIS summit: Putin notes strengthening of international authority
11:08
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Russia