Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the leader of Russia in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane. The press service of the head of state reported.

«On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences in connection with the death of Russian citizens as a result of the crash of a passenger plane near Aktau on December 25 of this year.

Sharing the pain and bitterness of this irreparable loss, I ask you to convey sincere words of support to the families and friends of the victims and wishes of a speedy recovery to all those injured,» the telegram says.