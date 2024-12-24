14:35
Abdikarim Alimbayev appointed Director of Border Service of Kyrgyzstan

Abdikarim Alimbayev was officially appointed to the post of First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — Director of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Abdikarim Alimbayev was born on April 19, 1973, in Kyrgyz-Ata village, Nookat district, Osh region. In 1995, he graduated from the Academy of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, and in 2006 — from the Academy of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

He has been working for the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic since 1993.

From 2014 to 2016, he served as Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service, and then headed it.

From 2018 to 2021, he was the Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service.

In May 2021, he was appointed as the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region. He is married and has three children.
