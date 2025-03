Azat Almanbetov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new deputy head of the State Tax Service was introduced to the staff of the department today.

Previously, Azat Almanbetov held the position of head of the department for control over the implementation of fiscalization in the central office of the State Tax Service.