Border guards to provide their own food supplies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution on the development of subsidiary farms within the formations, military units, and institutions of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.

According to the resolution, these subsidiary farms will operate on a self-sustaining basis, using the labor of conscripted servicemen during their free time from combat training, as well as civilian workers.

The primary goal of developing these farms is to increase agricultural production, including crops, livestock, beekeeping, poultry farming, and fishing. The produced goods will be used to supply food to Border Service personnel, create a strategic reserve for special periods, and provide additional nutrition for servicemen.

The products from these farms will be purchased using funds from the national budget at prices not exceeding the average market ones, with the proceeds transferred to a special account of the subsidiary farms. If production exceeds planned targets, surplus goods may be sold at market prices, including to servicemen, workers, employees, and their families.

The funds earned will be used for the development and modernization of the farms, including warehouse construction and repairs, the purchase of equipment and tools, as well as incentive payments to workers and the establishment of development and reward funds. A part of the funds may also be allocated to meet cultural and household needs of Border Service units, including organizing additional meals.

Local government officials have been instructed to assist in allocating land plots for the organization of subsidiary farms.