Umbetaly Kydyraliev appointed President of National Olympic Committee

Umbetaly Kydyraliev has been appointed the President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at the NOC reporting and election conference.

According to the organizing committee, Umbetaly Kydyraliev was the only candidate for the post of NOC President. Previously, he was the President of the Boxing Federation.

Sadyr Mamytov, who headed the country’s Olympic Committee, became its First Vice President.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev was the director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, deputy of the Parliament of the sixth convocation, and the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC.
