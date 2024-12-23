15:53
MP proposes to introduce death penalty for those who sell drugs

MP Meder Aliev said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy that the death penalty should be introduced for those who distribute and sell drugs.

The MP noted that there are dirty cops among law enforcement officers, who fight against prohibited substances. Careful work should be carried out among the personnel in this direction.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nurbek Abdiev responded that six employees were brought to criminal responsibility for sale of drugs.

Meder Aliev noted that he used to be a humanist.

«When writing the Constitution, I also asked not to introduce the death penalty. I said that it was archaic. We need to live in a civilized country. But seeing how many lives are broken, I changed my mind. It will not be enough even if we shoot those, who sell and distribute drugs and those law enforcement officers, who facilitate this. It turns out that they need to be executed,» the MP said.

He thanked the country’s political leadership for the fight against illegal substances.

«Despite family ties, people are sent to prison for sale of drugs. There should be such a ruthless fight,» Meder Aliev said.

Recall, the former fiancé of the president’s niece Lazat Nurkozhoeva and his brother have been in custody since the beginning of July. They are accused under Article 282, Part 3 «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale in large quantities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
