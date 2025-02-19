Members of international drug gang detained in Osh

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed and stopped the activities of an international organized crime group consisting of individual residents of Osh region, who were involved in drug trafficking along Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route. The press center of the state committee reported.

During a special operation conducted on February 5, two citizens were detained. During a search of the house of one of them, ten bricks of the drug Afghan charas weighing 9,793 grams were found, as well as 1 kilogram of an unknown synthetic substance, which was sent for examination. Another brick of Afghan charas weighing 133.99 grams was seized from the house of another detainee.

Following the investigative actions, the detainees were charged under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The City Court of the southern capital chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention in the SCNS pretrial detention center.