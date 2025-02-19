13:29
USD 87.45
EUR 91.44
RUB 0.96
English

Members of international drug gang detained in Osh

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed and stopped the activities of an international organized crime group consisting of individual residents of Osh region, who were involved in drug trafficking along Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route. The press center of the state committee reported.

During a special operation conducted on February 5, two citizens were detained. During a search of the house of one of them, ten bricks of the drug Afghan charas weighing 9,793 grams were found, as well as 1 kilogram of an unknown synthetic substance, which was sent for examination. Another brick of Afghan charas weighing 133.99 grams was seized from the house of another detainee.

Following the investigative actions, the detainees were charged under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The City Court of the southern capital chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention in the SCNS pretrial detention center.
link: https://24.kg/english/320392/
views: 201
Print
Related
Drug gang activity suppressed: Almost 20 kilograms of drugs seized
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
12 briquettes of hashish seized from man in Issyk-Ata district
Drug dealer with 800 grams of Afghan charas detained in Baytik village
Drugs worth 1.5 million soms seized from man in Bishkek
Bishkek residents catch teenagers hiding drugs
Crime group member detained on Osh for sale of synthetic drugs
300 grams of clephedrone found in car of Kyrgyzstani in Lipetsk Oblast
New law on drugs to ban import of frogs into Kyrgyzstan
Almost 4 kilograms of marijuana found in garage of detainee in Kara-Kul
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
12:54
New deputy takes the oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan New deputy takes the oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
12:49
U.S. not to lift sanctions against Russia until conflict in Ukraine is resolved
12:19
Sports Palace to be built in Jalal-Abad: Tender announced
12:04
Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Qatar
11:47
Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization, castration of stray dogs