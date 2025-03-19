110 packages of synthetic drugs seized from student in Bishkek

An 18-year-old student was detained in one of the housing estates of the capital on suspicion of selling synthetic drugs. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On January 13, the Drug Control Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek received information that unknown people were selling synthetic drugs. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A suspect was detained in one of the newly built quarters of the capital. She turned out to be 18-year-old M.A., a student at one of the capital’s universities. 110 packages of synthetic drugs, the total weight of which was 508 grams, were seized from her. The student sold drugs through a Telegram channel. She was placed in the temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.