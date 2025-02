A drug distribution channel has been suppressed in Osh and Batken regions. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

Law enforcement and security officers conducted a controlled purchase of one kilogram of hashish, and upon receiving the money, an active member of the organized crime group, 36-year-old A.A.N., was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Appropriate measures are being taken to identify other persons involved.