12:49
USD 87.40
EUR 95.11
RUB 1.02
English

Suspected drug dealer detained in Issyk-Kul region

A citizen suspected of selling illegal substances was detained on Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol highway near Chon-Oruktu village in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the regional police department reported.

It is noted that 76 matchboxes with a narcotic substance were found and seized from the detainee,33. A forensic chemical examination confirmed that the seized substance was hashish.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under Article 282 «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

By the decision of the Karakol City Court, a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months was chosen for the suspect. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/323155/
views: 80
Print
Related
Drug dealer detained near Bishkek with over 600 grams of drugs
Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug packages confiscated
Drug dealers detained in Bishkek
SCNS employee detained after drugs found in his car
Drug dealer detained in Osh city
35 kilograms of drugs seized from suspects in their sale in Toktogul
Members of international drug gang detained in Osh
Drug gang activity suppressed: Almost 20 kilograms of drugs seized
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
12 briquettes of hashish seized from man in Issyk-Ata district
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
18 March, Tuesday
12:45
Committee approves Bakhadyr Konurov’s candidacy for CEC member position Committee approves Bakhadyr Konurov’s candidacy for CEC...
12:30
Suspected drug dealer detained in Issyk-Kul region
12:22
HRW releases report on xenophobia in Russia against migrants from Central Asia
11:35
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
11:28
Aravan district bus station returned to state