Suspected drug dealer detained in Issyk-Kul region

A citizen suspected of selling illegal substances was detained on Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol highway near Chon-Oruktu village in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the regional police department reported.

It is noted that 76 matchboxes with a narcotic substance were found and seized from the detainee,33. A forensic chemical examination confirmed that the seized substance was hashish.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under Article 282 «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

By the decision of the Karakol City Court, a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months was chosen for the suspect. An investigation is underway.