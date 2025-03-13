16:25
Drug dealer detained near Bishkek with over 600 grams of drugs

Law enforcement officers detained a 27-year-old man on suspicion of distributing synthetic drugs. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On February 13, law enforcement officers received information that an unknown person was distributing synthetic drugs in Bishkek and Chui region. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Drug control officers identified the suspect.

He turned out to be 27-year-old man, who received orders through a Telegram channel from a so-called curator. He was caught red-handed while burying a stash in Alamedin district of Chui region. Four packages of synthetic drugs were confiscated from the suspect, 15 packages with briquettes of synthetic drugs were confiscated from his home. The total weight of the confiscated substance was 645 grams 930 milligrams. In addition, he showed previously buried stashes. The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.
