Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug packages confiscated

Officers of the Patrol-Guard Service of the police detained two young men on suspicion of drug distribution. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

On the night of March 8, officers of the Patrol-Guard Service noticed two young men making drug stashes at the intersection of Ozernaya and Belorusskaya streets. The young men were detained, an investigative team arrived at the scene and confiscated 17 drug packages from the suspects. Their total weight is 75 grams. The detainees are 19-year-old Sh.T. and 20-year-old E.S., who were placed in a pretrial detention center. The investigation continues.
