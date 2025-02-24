14:33
35 kilograms of drugs seized from suspects in their sale in Toktogul

Security services detained three men on suspicion of manufacturing and selling drugs in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«It was found out that citizen O.U.A. organized a home-made production of hashish in a neighbor’s house, taking advantage of the constant absence of the owners, in Burakan village, Toktogul district. He stored the collected marijuana and, using various precursors, made hashish for sale,» the statement says.

In addition, the suspect enjoyed authority in the area of ​​residence, posing as a member of an organized crime group, forced workers from his subsidiary farm to collect hemp and make hashish, and repeatedly had conflicts with local police officers.

A search was conducted in his house, where 35 kilograms of drugs (hashish and marijuana) and equipment for their production were found and seized. Three people were detained: O.U.A. and two residents of the specified area, E.R.A. and D.N.N. All were placed in the pretrial detention facility of the SCNS.
