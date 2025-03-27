Suspect in using drone to send drugs to prison detained

Law enforcement officers detained a 20-year-old guy on suspicion of drug distribution. The press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the search, prohibited substances were confiscated from the suspect. During the search of the detainee’s house, more drugs and a drone were found, with the help of which the suspect sent prohibited substances to prison. The total weight of the confiscated hashish was 3.84 kilograms. 20-year-old A. uulu K. was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.