14:28
USD 86.46
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.03
English

Suspect in using drone to send drugs to prison detained

Law enforcement officers detained a 20-year-old guy on suspicion of drug distribution. The press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the search, prohibited substances were confiscated from the suspect. During the search of the detainee’s house, more drugs and a drone were found, with the help of which the suspect sent prohibited substances to prison. The total weight of the confiscated hashish was 3.84 kilograms. 20-year-old A. uulu K. was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/324127/
views: 65
Print
Related
110 packages of synthetic drugs seized from student in Bishkek
Suspected drug dealer detained in Issyk-Kul region
Drug dealer detained near Bishkek with over 600 grams of drugs
Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug packages confiscated
Drug dealers detained in Bishkek
SCNS employee detained after drugs found in his car
Drug dealer detained in Osh city
35 kilograms of drugs seized from suspects in their sale in Toktogul
Members of international drug gang detained in Osh
Flights restricted at seven Russian airports due to drone attacks
Popular
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
27 March, Thursday
14:22
Illegally provided pastures returned to state Illegally provided pastures returned to state
14:06
Suspect in using drone to send drugs to prison detained
14:00
Kuntuu-Shopokov-Bishkek road to be widened and paved
13:57
Increase in juvenile crime registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
13:43
Frost expected in Chui and Talas regions