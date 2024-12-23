15:52
Reinforced concrete plant worth over 1 billion soms returned to Naryn City Hall

The former Naryn reinforced concrete plant and sand quarry along Naryn River have been returned to state ownership. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, the preliminary cost of the plant is 1,079 billion soms.

In 2002, the Naryn city administration, in violation of land management legislation, assigned 6.6 hectares of land on Zapin site along Naryn River to Munara Kurulush JSC. The site belonged to Naryn reinforced concrete plant. Later, based on the order, the responsible persons of Cadastre state institution of Naryn city issued the owner of Munara Kurulush JSC a state act on the right of private ownership of this land plot.

The fact was registered, and as a result of the measures taken, the plot was returned to the balance sheet of Naryn City Hall.
