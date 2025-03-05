00:51
Deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov expelled from Yiman Nuru faction

Deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov was expelled from Yiman Nuru parliamentary faction. The faction’s leader Dinara Ashimova reported.

All members of the faction participated in the extraordinary meeting: Zamirbek Mamasadykov, Ernis Aidaraliev, Vinera Raimbachayeva and Sultanbai Aizhigitov himself.

Earlier, Dinara Ashimova stated that the MP had expressed an «incorrect position» on a sensitive issue, stirring up public by making a statement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border without coordinating it with the faction.

At a parliamentary meeting, Sultanbai Aizhigitov expressed the opinion that Kyrgyzstan needs to return Dostuk village, not share Golovnoy water intake with its neighbors 50/50 and not give away the land around Vorukh enclave.

On February 27, six committees of the Parliament reviewed and approved ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that the process of ratification of the agreement on the state border would be completed within a month. The agreement was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
