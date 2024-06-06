16:35
USD 87.32
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.98
English

Aigul Aidarova comments on her expulsion from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction

MP Aigul Aidarova commented on her expulsion from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction on Facebook.

The deputy said — it means nothing to her, and accusations that she does not participate in meetings of the faction are unfounded.

«First of all, since the day I received the mandate of a deputy, the faction meeting was held only four times. I participated in all of them. This was also confirmed by my colleague Alisher Erbaev. But this is not the main thing. Being the leader of the faction, Adakhan Madumarov never raised the issue of my expulsion, and there are several reasons for that. And now everything is done by Masaliev’s hands. If we start finding out what violations there are in the party that symbolizes truth and justice, we should start the conversation from the very beginning. The time will come when the true faces of those who consider themselves «honest» will be revealed. Others do not like me because I openly say the truth,» Aigul Aidarova said.

She emphasized that she would continue to work as a member of parliament without the faction. «There are a lot of big plans ahead that need to be realized. I am doing well. You do not need to beat your brains out because of such a trifle,» the MP concluded.

Recall, deputy Ishak Masaliev reported at the plenary session of the Parliament that Aigul Aidarova was expelled from the parliamentary faction Butun Kyrgyzstan for systematic violations of labor discipline. She does not participate in the life of the faction, its meetings, does not notify the leadership of the reasons for her absence.
link: https://24.kg/english/295978/
views: 159
Print
Related
Deputy proposes to build metro in Bishkek using investors’ funds
MP Aigul Aidarova expelled from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction
Deputy proposes to provide preferential loans for tourism development
No women in leadership positions in regions of Kyrgyzstan - deputy
CEC deprives Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate
Maksatbek Sarbagyshev gives up his deputy mandate
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes oath
Another deputy of Parliament Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu gives up his mandate
Sovetbek Rustambek uulu becomes deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy of Parliament Emilbek Dzhusupov decides to give up his mandate
Popular
World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters World Bank to allocate $35 million for development of agri-food clusters
G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions G7 and EU countries to target banks that help Russia evade sanctions
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit
6 June, Thursday
15:59
Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ilham Aliyev discuss Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ilham Aliyev discuss Kyrgyzstan-A...
14:28
Largest number of foreigners coming to Kyrgyzstan - citizens of Uzbekistan
14:20
EFSD and Kyrgyzstan prepare Aral - Suusamyr road rehabilitation project
14:08
Aigul Aidarova comments on her expulsion from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction
13:51
Deputy proposes to build metro in Bishkek using investors’ funds