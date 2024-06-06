Aigul Aidarova comments on her expulsion from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction

MP Aigul Aidarova commented on her expulsion from Butun Kyrgyzstan faction on Facebook.

The deputy said — it means nothing to her, and accusations that she does not participate in meetings of the faction are unfounded.

«First of all, since the day I received the mandate of a deputy, the faction meeting was held only four times. I participated in all of them. This was also confirmed by my colleague Alisher Erbaev. But this is not the main thing. Being the leader of the faction, Adakhan Madumarov never raised the issue of my expulsion, and there are several reasons for that. And now everything is done by Masaliev’s hands. If we start finding out what violations there are in the party that symbolizes truth and justice, we should start the conversation from the very beginning. The time will come when the true faces of those who consider themselves «honest» will be revealed. Others do not like me because I openly say the truth,» Aigul Aidarova said.

She emphasized that she would continue to work as a member of parliament without the faction. «There are a lot of big plans ahead that need to be realized. I am doing well. You do not need to beat your brains out because of such a trifle,» the MP concluded.

Recall, deputy Ishak Masaliev reported at the plenary session of the Parliament that Aigul Aidarova was expelled from the parliamentary faction Butun Kyrgyzstan for systematic violations of labor discipline. She does not participate in the life of the faction, its meetings, does not notify the leadership of the reasons for her absence.