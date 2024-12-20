Nurlan Shakiev proposes dividing Ministry of Education into several parts

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Shakiev proposed dividing the Ministry of Education into several parts at the third People’s Kurultai.

According to him, now the Minister of Education has to look after eight or nine areas at once.

«The minister has to keep track of preschool, school and higher education. In addition, there is the scientific sphere. Even if we appoint a two-headed minister, he will not have time to keep track of it all. Therefore, I have asked several times to divide the department into the Ministry of School and Preschool Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Science,» the speaker said.

He believes that this will improve the quality of education.