Books by Marshall Cavendish publishing house become available to Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, and Director of Marshall Cavendish Education Peng Yim Siew signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the transformation of education. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the memorandum provides for:

Improving students’ science and math literacy to prepare for PISA; Marshall Cavendish Education will train trainers, support the creation of e-learning resources and mentoring;

Assistance in introducing Cerebry artificial intelligence platform for students; the Ministry of Education and Science may initiate the translation of Cerebry into Kyrgyz and Russian, which will allow to cover more students and improve learning efficiency.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between Okuu Kitebi publishing house and Marshall publishing house in Singapore. Okuu Kitebi receives the right to translate and adapt educational materials in math and science for grades 1-11, and in English — for grade 6.

Dogdurgul Kendirbaeva called the signing of the memorandum a «landmark event» and a «decisive step» towards large-scale modernization of the national education system.

«The books of Marshall Cavendish publishing house, which for 60 years of history has established cooperation with more than 90 countries and translation into 14 languages, have become available to us. We believe that the books you have published have an important role to play in improving the quality of education in Singapore. We have selected, analyzed and studied samples from many countries and have decided to cooperate with you. If you suggest practitioners with the most in-depth knowledge of the education system, we are ready for cooperation,» the minister said.

Peng Yim Siew noted that the memorandum is an important milestone in the cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Singapore, and said that he was pleased to contribute to the implementation of the program Altyn Kazyk, the renewal of the education sector in Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier it was reported that the curriculum would be changed in Kyrgyzstan. First of all, the emphasis will be on STEM subjects (exact sciences), English language and computer science. The experience of successful countries, primarily Singapore, will be used to develop curricula, and they will be based on the methodology of the University of Cambridge.