Nadira Dzhusupbekova has been reappointed as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry reported.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova was appointed by the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov dated November 14, 2024, No. 591.

Muratbek Kasymaliev was the Deputy Minister before her. He was appointed to this position on November 17, 2023, and was relieved of it due to transfer to another job.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova already held this position in 2018-2023.