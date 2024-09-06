12:45
Education Ministry names best school in Kyrgyzstan

The results of the national competition for the title of «Best School» have been summed up. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, 122 schools took part in it.

«The selection was carried out to demonstrate to the public and interested general education organizations examples of the best schools’ practices, excellent educational and management skills,» the ministry reported.

Based on the results of the 2023-2024 academic year, Makmal secondary school No. 1 named after Moidunov in Toguz-Toro district, Jalal-Abad region, was recognized as the best.

The Ministry of Education and Science noted that an educational marathon and the ceremony of awarding the schools that won the competition will be held in Bishkek on September 26.

«Last year, Zhoomart Bokonbaev secondary school in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region was recognized as the best school, for which the school’s classroom was provided with modern equipment,» the ministry added.
