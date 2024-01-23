Education Ministry intends to establish Okuu Kitebi publishing house

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan intends to create a state publishing house specializing in the publication of textbooks to carry out full-fledged publishing activities. The press service of the ministry reported.

«On June 23, 2023, the ministry and Uchkun JSC drew up an agreement that until the establishment of the state publishing house the task of publishing textbooks was assigned to Uchkun. Previously, these works were performed by Mektep publishing house, and then the preparation of educational and methodological complexes (from typing on the computer to preparation for printing) was carried out in the printing house,» the Ministry of Education and Science said.

Currently, the ministry, together with competent specialists and experts with sufficient experience in the field of book publishing, is working on the creation of a state publishing house.

«The Ministry of Education intends to achieve the goal in this direction without requiring additional funds from the republican budget, but by properly distributing internal resources. In other words, as an authorized state body in the field of education, the ministry, combining the founded and established by it Republican Scientific and Practical Center Okuu Kitebi and the institution Zhany Kitep, intends to create the state institution Okuu Kitebi publishing house,» the ministry added.