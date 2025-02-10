Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subject standards

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan is looking for experts to develop subject standards, adapt, and prepare for publication educational and methodological complexes in STEM subjects for primary and secondary general education.

The ministry clarified that they need:

Experts in developing subject standards for mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, geography, and computer science for primary and secondary general education;

Experts in adapting school educational and methodological complexes for mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology from Marshall Cavendish Education.

Subject teachers for the adaptation of school educational and methodological complexes in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology from Marshall Cavendish Education.

Proofreader;

Editor;

Illustrator;

Technical editor;

Art editor;

Layout designer.

To participate in the competition, applicants have to submit a resume and supporting documents confirming their qualifications, experience, and skills in electronic format by February 15, 2025.

A subject standard is a document that regulates students’ educational outcomes, methods for achieving them, and assessment criteria within a specific subject.