13:09
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subject standards

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan is looking for experts to develop subject standards, adapt, and prepare for publication educational and methodological complexes in STEM subjects for primary and secondary general education.

The ministry clarified that they need:

  • Experts in developing subject standards for mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, geography, and computer science for primary and secondary general education;
  • Experts in adapting school educational and methodological complexes for mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology from Marshall Cavendish Education.
  • Subject teachers for the adaptation of school educational and methodological complexes in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology from Marshall Cavendish Education.
  • Proofreader;
  • Editor;
  • Illustrator;
  • Technical editor;
  • Art editor;
  • Layout designer.

To participate in the competition, applicants have to submit a resume and supporting documents confirming their qualifications, experience, and skills in electronic format by February 15, 2025.

A subject standard is a document that regulates students’ educational outcomes, methods for achieving them, and assessment criteria within a specific subject.
link: https://24.kg/english/319412/
views: 155
Print
Related
Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program
Rector of Bishkek State University leaves post, competition announced
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 20 quotas for doctoral studies
Graduates with honors can get into personnel reserve without competition
Transition to 12-year education: Education Ministry tells about innovations
Russian school textbooks to be adapted to standards of Kyrgyzstan
First group of teachers in Kyrgyzstan receives laptops
Sadyr Japarov opens Law Academy of Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption
School No. 35 in Bishkek to get 100 Chromebooks for Google pilot project
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
12:44
11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating 11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating
12:27
Over 38 tons of gold in Kyrgyzstan's international reserves - National Bank
12:17
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team to play against Hong Kong in ¼ finals
12:06
About 25,000 video cameras installed in Kyrgyzstan
11:54
Kyrgyzstan to launch project on air quality improvement within AQIP