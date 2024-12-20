12:10
Earthquake registered in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake was registered in Osh region. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, tremors with a magnitude of about 3.5 in the epicenter were registered on December 19 at 8.52 p.m.

The earthquake center was located on the territory of the country, in Alay district of Osh region — in Bor-Dobo village (10 kilometers southwest of the settlement).

According to preliminary information, no casualties or damage were registered as a result of the earthquake.
