Capsule laid at construction site of school in Ak-Ordo housing estate in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and the head of the State Construction Agency Nurdan Oruntaev laid a capsule at the construction site of a school in Ak-Ordo housing estate. The press service of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services reported.

The school is designed for 750 students. The construction of the facility is carried out at the expense of the republican budget.

The three-story school will consist of four blocks. According to the architectural plan, the educational institution will have basic classrooms, chemistry and physics laboratories, computer rooms, a library, a book depository, a reading room and a canteen.

For the comprehensive development of children, metalworking, woodworking, fabric processing rooms, military training classes, a weapons room, a dentistry, a doctor’s office, a sports hall for volleyball, basketball and gymnastics are planned. The total area of ​​the school is 6,495 square meters.

In his speech, Nurlan Oruntaev stated that two schools for 750 students will be built on 18 hectares of land to the east of Elmirbek Imanaliev Street in Ak-Ordo housing estate using funds from the republican budget. Construction and installation work is currently underway in a kindergarten for 280 children and a hospital for 100 beds.