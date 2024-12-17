19:07
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted

The ban on import of cement into Kyrgyzstan has been lifted. The corresponding resolution was signed in the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document lifts the temporary ban on the import of Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cements, pigmented or not pigmented, ready or in the form of clinkers (except for supersulphated cement) from the commodity heading 2523 of the EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature by road.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the lifting of the temporary ban, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the CIS Executive Committee.

As head of the Cabinet, Akylbek Japarov signed amendments to the resolution on the ban on August 1, imposing it from October 1, 2024 for six months.
link: https://24.kg/english/314505/
views: 148
Print
Related
Imports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan decreased by 12.5 percent in 2024
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
Imports of electric scooters from China to Kyrgyzstan increased four times
E-cigarettes banned in Kyrgyzstan: Law to come into force in July 2025
Imports of strong alcohol to Kyrgyzstan increased by 78.4 percent in 2024
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal exports
Kyrgyzstan continues to supply new cars to Russia, mainly Chinese
Import of hunting rifles from South Africa with violations prevented
Economy Ministry comments on ban on making payments without real deliveries
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on livestock export
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
17:58
Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration Security services detain foreigners for organizing ille...
17:45
Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted
17:38
Over 100 human trafficking crimes investigated in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan
17:31
Sadyr Japarov asks some media not to hide behind freedom of speech
17:11
Issyk-Ata sanatorium opened after reconstruction