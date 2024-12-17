Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted

The ban on import of cement into Kyrgyzstan has been lifted. The corresponding resolution was signed in the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document lifts the temporary ban on the import of Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cements, pigmented or not pigmented, ready or in the form of clinkers (except for supersulphated cement) from the commodity heading 2523 of the EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature by road.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the lifting of the temporary ban, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the CIS Executive Committee.

As head of the Cabinet, Akylbek Japarov signed amendments to the resolution on the ban on August 1, imposing it from October 1, 2024 for six months.