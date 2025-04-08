15:09
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan comments on ban on niqabs

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) commented on the issue of wearing niqabs, which has been actively discussed in society again in recent days.

The muftiyat noted that, according to Sharia, an adult woman must cover her body, except for her face and hands up to the wrists, and accordingly, she must wear a hijab (scarf) and loose clothing.

The niqab, which is now prohibited by law, is a headdress that completely covers a woman’s face. The muftiyat noted that it is not mandatory for Muslim women to wear it.

«A fatwa is not given on something that is alien to the traditions and customs of society. The niqab is an alien phenomenon for our society. In today’s realities, it is possible that, under the guise of our sisters wearing the niqab, troublemakers dressed in women’s clothing will threaten public safety. Therefore, it is important to walk with an open face to be recognizable,» the muftiyat said in the statement.

The issue of wearing niqabs began to be discussed in society again after the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Jalal-Abad region held an operational meeting in April and reminded that wearing niqabs in public places is subject to a fine of 20,000 soms. After that, President Sadyr Japarov also commented on the issue, stating the need to oppose wearing niqabs and burqas.

The law itself, prohibiting the wearing of clothing in public places that does not allow a person to be identified, was signed back in January this year.
