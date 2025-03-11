19:09
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on import of car bodies

A six-month ban on import of car bodies has been imposed in Kyrgyzstan. The decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The Customs and Border Services have been instructed to take measures against the illegal import of car bodies. The decree will come into force 15 days after its official publication.

The ban will not apply to bodies intended for production and assembly in the Kyrgyz Republic of cars imported by DT Technik, Shumkar Transnational Corporation, Jisu Chinese-Kyrgyz Joint Automobile Manufacturing Company, Shunfa, Murat Avto, Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush and Meridian Gold.
