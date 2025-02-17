17:29
Import of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan decreases in 2024

Imports of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan decreased in 2024 by 23 percent compared to 2023. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

The total value of imported goods amounted to $851 million, with European products accounting for 7 percent of the total annual imports.

The National Statistical Committee indicated from which countries the most goods were imported to the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Germany — $251.7 million;
  • Italy — $117.5 million;
  • France — $66.5 million;
  • Poland — $55.9 million;
  • Great Britain — $55.5 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/320164/
