Kazakhstan extends ban on export of fuel and lubricants

Kazakhstan extends the ban on the export of fuel and lubricants from March 29. The country’s Ministry of Energy reported.

A six-month ban is being introduced on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road and rail from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including to the EAEU member states, the ministry noted. The decision comes into force on March 29 and will be in effect until June 30.

The exceptions are:

  • Lubricating oils;
  • Fuel in gas tanks provided by the vehicle manufacturer;
  • Aviation fuel used for research and development, testing and industrial production (subject to approval by authorized bodies);
  • Petroleum products exported as part of humanitarian aid by decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/324318/
views: 151
