Jealous husband fatally stabs his wife in front of passers-by in Bishkek

The Patrol and Post Service officers detained a 33-year-old man, who was stabbing his wife with a knife at the time. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reported.

The incident occurred today, December 17, at the Eastern Bus Station. The 102 call center received a message at about 11.44 a.m. Law enforcement officers immediately left for the scene. It turned out that the man had already been detained by the Patrol and Post Service officers. The 33-year-old woman died before the ambulance arrived. The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district has already opened a case under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency that the spouses quarreled due to jealousy.

Doctors found 22 stab wounds on the body of the 33-year-old woman, Deputy Director of the Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center Egor Borisov told.