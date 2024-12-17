Kamchybek Tashiev: I am not going to run for president

«I am not going to run for president in the elections in two years,» Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), said at a press conference.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov has every right to run for the post of head of state.

«I support the current president. Who will we make president? Ravshan Jeenbekov or Beknazarov? Maybe we should bring back Almazbek Atambayev? We have seen it all. One does not look for good from good. Sadyr Japarov has every right to run for president. I fully support his candidacy,» the SCNS head said.