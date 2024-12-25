Kamchybek Tashiev opens border outpost in Barpy village

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev opened a new building of the border outpost in Barpy village, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the state committee reported.

The head of the security services noted that work will continue to improve the conditions of service and life of border guards, strengthen the material and technical base and equip them with modern weapons.

«But at the same time, serious penalties are envisaged for border guards and military personnel in general for committing illegal and non-regular actions. Each serviceman should remember that he is obliged to strictly comply with our laws, to serve our country faithfully and truthfully. As instructed by the head of state, the Kyrgyz army is currently provided with all the necessary funds, their salaries have been increased, they are provided with all living conditions and weapons, therefore, there should also be an appropriate correct attitude on the part of the military personnel,» he said.

Then Kamchybek Tashiev, together with the soldiers, inspected the canteens, training halls, and utility rooms. A bathhouse, summer kitchen, service dormitories, a football field, a parking lot, and other utility rooms have been built at the outpost.

As noted, the border post was previously located in the building of an old kindergarten in the village. The relevant services concluded that it was not suitable for use and was in a state of disrepair. Because of this, it became necessary to build a new modern outpost. Under the leadership of the head of the SCNS, construction work was completed in a short period of time.