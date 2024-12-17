Tashiev: Chynybai Tursunbekov's widow wanted to give me $5 million bribe

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference in Bishkek about an attempt to bribe him.

According to him, the wife of the former speaker of Parliament, Chynybai Tursunbekov, tried to hand over a large bribe to him through front men.

«She contacted scammers, preparing $5 million for a bribe. However, the SCNS employees promptly stopped this attempt. She thought that I take bribes. But this is not so,» he said.

Recall, the former speaker of Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov died in 2020 from coronavirus.

In 2010, a raider takeover of Akylinvestbank, which is related to the son of the fugitive president, Maxim Bakiyev, was carried out. Chynybai Tursunbekov renamed it into Capital Bank and registered it to his wife Nurzhan Tentimishova. It is known that the SCNS detained his two daughters Aidai and Begimai.