14:22
USD 87.00
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.84
English

Tashiev: Chynybai Tursunbekov's widow wanted to give me $5 million bribe

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference in Bishkek about an attempt to bribe him.

According to him, the wife of the former speaker of Parliament, Chynybai Tursunbekov, tried to hand over a large bribe to him through front men.

«She contacted scammers, preparing $5 million for a bribe. However, the SCNS employees promptly stopped this attempt. She thought that I take bribes. But this is not so,» he said.

Recall, the former speaker of Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov died in 2020 from coronavirus.

In 2010, a raider takeover of Akylinvestbank, which is related to the son of the fugitive president, Maxim Bakiyev, was carried out. Chynybai Tursunbekov renamed it into Capital Bank and registered it to his wife Nurzhan Tentimishova. It is known that the SCNS detained his two daughters Aidai and Begimai.
link: https://24.kg/english/314460/
views: 70
Print
Related
Threats against Tashiev: Detainee admits guilt, investigation continues
Kamchybek Tashiev: I am not going to run for president
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing
Kamchybek Tashiev tells why journalists are punished
Kamchybek Tashiev calls on to explain origin of word “Kyrgyz” to foreigners
Salary of law enforcement personnel will be increased – Kamchybek Tashiev
Person who threatened SCNS head found using facial recognition cameras
Kamchybek Tashiev announces amount of money returned to state from corruption
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
14:18
School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office
14:08
Imamidin Tashov taken to hospital after another suicide attempt
14:04
Tashiev: Chynybai Tursunbekov's widow wanted to give me $5 million bribe
13:30
MP asks to allow female police officers to wear headscarves
12:41
SCNS Chairman comments on resignation of Akylbek Japarov