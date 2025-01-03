New Year's corporate parties in government agencies are bad tradition - Tashiev

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev called on civil servants to stop the tradition of holding New Year’s corporate parties. He said this live on Facebook.

According to Tashiev, such parties are unnecessary, and the money spent is better to be spent on charity. He emphasized that official celebrations, such as the presidential New Year party and other events with the participation of heads of government agencies, are enough to create a festive mood.

«Holding corporate parties in government agencies has become a bad tradition. I have banned such parties at the State Committee for National Security. However, they continue in other government agencies. According to preliminary data, up to a thousand corporate parties are held annually, spending about $1 million. This money could be used to buy 200 apartments for needy families,» the SCNS Chairman noted.

«Civil servants, come to your senses! There are official New Year’s events, which are quite enough. Holding of other corporate parties should be stopped,» Tashiev said.

He also noted that congratulations from the President, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Speaker are enough for the New Year.

Other congratulations from ministers, heads of regions, akims and other officials are unnecessary.

«Order begins with this. The leader has congratulated everyone on our behalf as well,» the SCNS head added.