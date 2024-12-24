Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev introduced the new head of Batken region to activists of the region. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President reported.

President Sadyr Japarov dismissed the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — director of the Anti-Terrorism Center Aibek Shamenov from his post and appointed him as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region instead of Abdikarim Alimbayev.

Abdikarim Alimbayev was appointed to the post of First Deputy Chairman of the SCNS — Director of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the newly appointed officials and wished them good luck in their work.