17:37
USD 87.00
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.85
English

Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev introduced the new head of Batken region to activists of the region. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President reported.

President Sadyr Japarov dismissed the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — director of the Anti-Terrorism Center Aibek Shamenov from his post and appointed him as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region instead of Abdikarim Alimbayev.

Abdikarim Alimbayev was appointed to the post of First Deputy Chairman of the SCNS — Director of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the newly appointed officials and wished them good luck in their work.
link: https://24.kg/english/315261/
views: 86
Print
Related
Head of Batken region relieved of his post
Tashiev: Chynybai Tursunbekov's widow wanted to give me $5 million bribe
Threats against Tashiev: Detainee admits guilt, investigation continues
Kamchybek Tashiev: I am not going to run for president
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing
73-year-old Abdybakir Imarov makes walking tour from Batken to Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev tells why journalists are punished
Kamchybek Tashiev calls on to explain origin of word “Kyrgyz” to foreigners
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
17:15
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
17:05
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
16:09
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan
15:59
Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev supports initiative on renovation of capital